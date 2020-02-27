Pep Guardiola sets record for most Champions League knockout wins

Manchester City’s Champions League win over Real Madrid saw Pep Guardiola set a record.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola surpassed Alex Ferguson, Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti for the most wins by a manager in the Champions League knockout stage.

Guardiola’s side came from behind to stun Real Madrid 2-1 in the first leg of their last-16 tie at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

A two-time Champions League winner while at the helm of Barcelona, Guardiola made history courtesy of City’s victory.

It was his 28th win in the Champions League knockout stage, moving him past Ferguson, Mourinho and Ancelotti, who all have 27.

Guardiola also became the manager with the most wins (10) against Madrid in all competitions in the 21st century, surpassing Ernesto Valverde and Diego Simeone.