Real Madrid 1-2 Manchester City: 5 talking points as City take control at the Santiago Bernabeu

Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne scored two goals in five minutes to give Manchester City a win against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Champions League round-of-16 first-leg fixture. Here, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the big talking points from the game.

1. Ramos sees red

Sergio Ramos’s illustrious career has seen as many red cards as it has trophies and the Real Madrid captain saw the red mist once again on Wednesday, against Manchester City. With Madrid a goal down, Gabriel Jesus went through on goal, only for Ramos to pull him back just outside the area. Replays indicated contact was soft, but the referee really had no choice other than to send Ramos off – the 26th time in his career he has seen a red card.

2. Laporte injury scare for Manchester City

Aymeric Laporte’s return to fitness has coincided with Manchester City’s return to form and it is no coincidence Pep Guardiola values the defender so highly. Guardiola has labelled Laporte as the best left central-defender in the world and was distraught when the center-back had to leave the pitch with another injury so soon after his return from a previous one. Even though his team did indeed manage to turn the game around, Guardiola and co now face an agonizing wait to find out the extent of his injury.

3. Courtois keeps Madrid in the tie

In the end, Real Madrid lost the game by a solitary goal, but it could have been much, much worse. Manchester City started the onslaught early and Thibaut Courtois had to make a big save from Jesus in the first half. The Belgian then went on to make several other key stops throughout the game, with Riyad Mahrez in particular denied time and again by him.

4. Five-minute City blitzkrieg

Manchester City’s devastating spell from minute 78-83 highlighted just how good they can be and it was exhibition stuff indeed. Isco’s opener had been somewhat against the run of the play and Gabriel Jesus levelled affairs in the 78th minute with a header from Kevin De Bruyne’s cross. The talisman was at it again just five minutes later, when Dani Carvajal fouled Sterling inside the area to gift City a penalty. De Bruyne stepped up confidently and as the entire stadium watched with bated breath, as he scored their winner off the spot.

5. Real Madrid’s big month

At one stage of the season, Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid side looked like they were flying, but it has all gone wrong for them so quickly. A loss in the league means Barcelona have reclaimed the top spot from Real, while Ramos’s red card at the Bernabeu means they have a mountain to climb at the Etihad. Los Blancos now face what will be the most pivotal stage of their entire season, with the El Clasico scheduled next in the league, followed by their second-leg Champions League round-of-16 fixture away in Manchester, against a City side firing on all fronts.