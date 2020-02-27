Olympique Lyonnais 1-0 Juventus: 5 talking points from Lyon’s historic win at the Groupama Stadium

French side Lyon recorded a historic win over Juventus at home in France in the Champions League round-of-16 first-leg game on Wednesday – FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the key talking points from the encounter.

1. Tousart bundles in the winner

Having signed for German side Hertha, Lucas Tousart was loaned back to Lyon to complete the season with his old club. Little could he have imagined that he would be scoring a winner against Juventus in his final six months with the French side. Matthijs de Ligt was getting treatment off the pitch because of which Juventus were briefly down to 10 men and Lyon took full advantage as Aouar’s cross into the box was bundled into the net by Tousart to make it 1-0 for his team.

2.Big calls from referee

No doubt Lyon deserved their big win over the Italian champions, but that’s not to say they didn’t have their heart-in-mouth moments. The referee in charge of the game made some huge decisions which went in favour of the home side. The biggest amongst the calls was Paulo Dybala’s 89th-minute penalty shout when the Argentine had his jersey tugged at by Bruno Guimares, only for the official to wave play on. Replays indicated the contact was clear and Guimares was indeed lucky to get away with it. Cristiano Ronaldo had a similar shout turned down just four minutes prior and having two decisions go against them in such a small span hit Juventus hard.

3. Lyon’s record first-ever win over Juventus

One of the biggest nights in their history and full credit goes to Lyon for making it happen. Prior to the game, the French side had never won a game against the Italians and expectations were understandably low. Lucas Tousart’s opening strike gave some hope, but they still had a mountain to climb, which they managed to do – recording their first win over Juventus in the process!

4. Lethargic Juve too dependent on Ronaldo

At 35, Cristiano Ronaldo is taking in the plaudits at Juventus week-in week-out. But have they really got the supporting cast to help him? On the back of a historic scoring record, Ronaldo was looking to inspire his side to the quarter-finals of the Champions League but the script went horribly wrong. The Portugese did have some chances, but Juventus’s reliance on him is all too obvious. Paulo Dybala and co struggled to fashion their own openings, instead waiting for Ronaldo to wave his magic wand, and when he couldn’t, Juventus simply fell apart.

5. Juventus season in danger of imploding

The reputation forged by Juventus – by recording 7 straight league titles and consistent performances in Europe – is in great danger and their entire season could hinge on the coming week. Their next game against Inter Milan in the Serie A could potentially be a title-decider, after which the Coppa Italia semi-final 2nd leg against AC Milan awaits. Not to forget, if they don’t reverse the 1-0 deficit against Lyon in the second leg at Turin, it would represent a massive failure for a side which has done everything they can in the past few years to win the Champions League.