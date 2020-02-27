Manchester City dealt Aymeric Laporte injury blow during Real Madrid clash

Manchester City were dealt a blow in the first leg of their tie with Real Madrid, as Aymeric Laporte was forced off with an injury.

Aymeric Laporte’s injury woes continued as the Manchester City defender hobbled off midway through the first half of Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

Laporte, who has missed the majority of the season with a serious knee injury sustained in August, only returned to action on January 21 against Sheffield United.

The 25-year-old suffered a knock in that match which kept him out until February 19, though he had started in City’s previous two Premier League matches before their trip to Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Laporte lasted just 33 minutes in Madrid, with the centre-back unable to continue after sustaining an injury during a collision with Karim Benzema in City’s area, and Pep Guardiola could now be without the former Athletic Bilbao man for another extended period.

CITY SUB | @Laporte limps off having injured himself in that previous melee in the box 0-0 #ManCity #UCL pic.twitter.com/Mu27pScBUD — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 26, 2020

He was replaced by Fernandinho, who has filled in as a defender for much of the campaign.

City face Aston Villa in the EFL Cup final on Sunday, before travelling to Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup.