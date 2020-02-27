Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero left on the bench as Manchester City face Real Madrid

Pep Guardiola has named Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero on the bench, while Karim Benzema is set for a landmark Real Madrid appearance.

Sterling has missed the majority of February due to a thigh strain, but Guardiola confirmed on Tuesday the 25-year-old – who has five Champions League goals to his name this season – would be fit to return at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The England forward has only been deemed fit enough to take a place among the substitutes however, and he is joined on the bench by City’s leading scorer, Aguero.

Gabriel Jesus, who replaced Aguero and scored the winning goal against Leicester City on Saturday, starts up front in one of two changes to City’s team – the Brazil international has scored four goals in five Champions League games this term.

How we line-up at the Bernabeu! Ederson. Walker, Laporte, Otamendi, Mendy, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Mahrez, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Jesus Subs | Bravo, Sterling, Aguero, Silva, Fernandinho, Cancelo, Foden #ManCity #UCL pic.twitter.com/cIggIoikFw — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 26, 2020

Jesus’ compatriot Fernandinho is a surprise omission, with Nicolas Otamendi partnering Aymeric Laporte at the back.

Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, meanwhile, has made three alterations to his side following a 1-0 defeat at Levante last time out.

Toni Kroos is replaced by Federico Valverde in midfield, while Ferland Mendy is in for Marcelo at left-back and the injured Eden Hazard makes way for Vinicius Junior, who is preferred to Gareth Bale.

Karim Benzema leads Madrid’s line and will become the sixth player to make 100 Champions League appearances for the club, with Sergio Ramos making a record 124th start.