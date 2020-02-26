Real Madrid vs Manchester City: 5 players to watch out for

On Wednesday night, millions of European football fans from all over the world will have their attention glued on to the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, where hosts Real Madrid will take on Premier League giants Manchester City in the first-leg clash of the UEFA Champions League 2019-20 round-of-16.

While Real Madrid are looking to win their fourth UCL title in five years, Manchester City are keen to add their maiden European trophy to their list of achievements. At the same time, pressure is mounted equally on both sides – Los Blancos are seeking to make amends for a trophyless 2018-19 season, while the Sky Blues intend to make their efforts count this season, before they head into the next two years when they will not play in Europe as a result of UEFA’s ban for violating Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

Meanwhile, here are some details that would help in the build-up to the upcoming match:

Both teams’ performance since the Champions League 2019-20 group stage concluded:

Real Madrid

Form: LDWLWWWWDWWDDD

Latest result: Levante 1-0 Real Madrid, February 22

Where they stand: 2nd in La Liga

Manchester City

Form: WWLLWWDWWWWWLWWW

Latest result: Leicester City 0-1 Manchester City, February 22

Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League, FA Cup round of 16, League Cup final

Possible line-ups

Real Madrid

Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Modric, Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos; Vinicius Junior, Benzema.

Injured and ruled out: Asensio (match fitness), Hazard (ankle)

Manchester City

Ederson; Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva; Bernardo, Aguero, Sterling.

Injured and ruled out: Sane (match fitness)

Misses next game if booked: Mendy

Let’s now take a look at the five players to watch out for:

5. Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

One of the most underrated players in the star-studded Manchester City lineup, midfielder Kevin de Bruyne would be one of their most important players against Real Madrid. His on-field movements, along with his ability to play inch-perfect passes to attackers makes him a big threat to Zinedine Zidane and his boys.

4. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)

A rising superstar, Federico Valverde started creating an impact at Real Madrid late into the last season. This year, he has only grown stronger, as evident from the numerous brilliant displays he has exhibited so far. The El Clasico in December 2019 comes to mind, and one can say for sure that Valverde would be one of Zidane’s go-to men against Manchester City.

3. Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

Former Atletico Madrid striker Sergio Aguero returns to the home ground of his former local rivals, and we can for sure expect the old rivalry to bring out the best in him once again. The Argentine forward is one of the most prolific goal-scorers in the world right now, and it will not be a surprise if he scores one or more goals against Real Madrid.

2. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Karim Benzema has been a central character in most of Real Madrid’s goal-scoring chances, both successful and otherwise, ever since Cristiano Ronaldo left them. It would do good for City’s defenders to know that the former France international should be the one who they should be most wary about, on Wednesday night.

1. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

England star Raheem Sterling would definitely be one of the best players on the pitch on Wednesday, as no one can doubt his ability. the pacy winger has been at his best for Pep Guardiola’s side in the past few years, and as the years roll by, he only seems to get better. Rumours have it that even Real Madrid are interested in a summer move worth £180million for him – and that simply goes on to prove how he is valued even by his opponents.