Dries Mertens suffers bruised ankle after equalling Napoli record

Dries Mertens suffered a bruised ankle in the Champions League draw against Barcelona after equalling Marek Hamsik’s goalscoring record for Napoli.

Mertens scored his 121st goal for Napoli in all competitions on Tuesday as the Italian side drew 1-1 with LaLiga champions Barca in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

The 32-year-old forward matched the record with a stunning 30th-minute opener at Stadio San Paolo, where Barca salvaged a draw thanks to Antoine Griezmann approaching the hour.

Mertens, who leapfrogged Diego Maradona (115) into second place on the all-time list in October, was substituted in the 54th minute at home to Lionel Messi’s Barcelona.

Dries Mertens: 121 goals for Napoli in all competitions

Level with the club’s all-time top scorer Marek Hamšík

6 ahead of club legend Diego Maradona #UCL pic.twitter.com/B1irPpAy9O — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 25, 2020

Afterwards, Napoli released a statement which read: “Dries Mertens sustained bruising to his right ankle during a collision which forced him to leave the pitch early in the second half of tonight’s match against Barcelona.”

Mertens joined Serie A side Napoli from PSV in 2013 and the Belgium international has flourished.

Of Mertens’ 121 goals, 90 have come in Serie A, with another 26 via European competition.

This term, Mertens – who is out of contract at the end of the season amid links to the likes of Inter and Chelsea – has scored 12 goals across all competitions for Napoli.