Pep Guardiola has revealed that he wants a “siege mentality” at Manchester City, as they prepare to take on La Liga giants Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League 2019-20 round-of-16 first-leg on Wednesday night.

According to the Daily Mail, the Manchester City boss reminded his squad of various kinds of refereeing misfortunes which they had to encounter in the past years, to create a siege mentality in the Champions League.

In case you do not remember, the Sky Blues found themselves on the wrong side of tight calls in each of the past three seasons as they were dumped out of the competition on each occasion by Monaco, Liverpool and Tottenham in 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 respectively.

And during team meetings this season, Guardiola has told his players to use the pain of those decisions as fuel to do better this season.

The club was also recently banned from the next two seasons of the UCL, after it was brought to light that they had violated many Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules in the past few months.

As a result, this season’s competition is City’s only hope, and Guardiola is very well aware of it too.

“You need luck. Decisions at certain points are important but we cannot control that. We have to have an incredible concentration in our plan and be lucky in the things we can’t control,” he said, before concluding:

“Hopefully it can be fair for both sides – the VAR, the referees.”

The Real Madrid-Manchester City first-leg match of the UCL 2019-20 round-of-16 will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu, and kick-off is scheduled for 1:30 am IST, 4:00 am SGT/HKT on February 27, Thursday.