Bayern Munich’s demolition of Chelsea pleases Hansi Flick

Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick discussed Tuesday’s Champions League last-16 first-leg victory away to Chelsea in London.

Hansi Flick hailed Bayern Munich’s performance in their 3-0 masterclass against Chelsea in the Champions League.

A Serge Gnabry brace and Robert Lewandowski’s goal led Bayern to a rout of Chelsea in the opening leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday.

In a rematch of the 2012 Champions League final that Chelsea won, Bayern were a class above at Stamford Bridge and head coach Flick praised his team.

“It was a very good game and result from us. You have to say that the team did it pretty well what we gave them as a plan,” Flick told reporters.

“It was a very good and focused performance over the whole 90 minutes. That’s why we are very happy that we could win this game with 3-0.”

They ran their socks off,

They sang their hearts out,

That win was for all of us.

Mia San Mia! pic.twitter.com/Putu2SqoHm — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) February 25, 2020

“We told the players that the first half was good but we still need to do more,” Flick continued. “We wanted to reward ourselves here. We really wanted to score a goal here. First half we missed several chances.

“In the second half we converted our chances into goals and so I can say that the team performed very well over the whole 90 minutes.”

Former Arsenal forward Gnabry – who scored four goals in a 7-2 humiliation of Tottenham earlier in the season – starred in London as Bayern seized control in pursuit of the quarter-finals.

“I have been knowing him for a very long time,” he said. “I was intensively following his time at Arsenal because I was assistant coach at the German national team. This is how we built up a good relation, I also attended his first Champions League game at Arsenal. He has been developing very well.

“He started at [Werder] Bremen in Germany, then he moved to Hoffenheim, now it’s his second season at Bayern. His development has been very good. He has great abilities, one-on-one or finishing. That’s why we are happy that he plays in Germany now.”