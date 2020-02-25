UEFA Champions League |

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich: 5 players to watch out for

On Tuesday night, all eyes will be on the iconic Stamford Bridge in London, where hosts Chelsea will take on Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in their first-leg tie of the UEFA Champions League 2019-20 round of 16.

Chelsea have always been formidable at home and they will look to extend their decent home record on Tuesday when Hansi Flick and his boys arrive from Munich to lock horns with them. Here are some details that would help in the build-up to the match:

Both teams’ performance since the Champions League 2019-20 group stage concluded:

Chelsea
Form: WLDWDLWWDWLW
Latest result: Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham, February 22
Where they stand: 4th in Premier League, FA Cup round of 16

Bayern Munich
Form: WWDWWWWWWW
Latest result: Bayern Munich 3-2 Paderborn, February 21
Where they stand: 1st in Bundesliga, German Cup quarter-finals

Possible line-ups

Chelsea
Caballero; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Abraham, Willian
Injured and ruled out: Kante (adductor), Hudson-Odoi (hamstring), Pulisic (Achilles), Van Ginkel (knee)
Misses next game if booked: Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Zouma

Bayern Munich
Neuer; Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Kimmich, Thiago; Coman, Muller, Gnabry; Lewandowski
Injured and ruled out: Martinez (thigh), Sule (knee), Perisic (ankle)

Let’s now take a look at the five players to watch out for, from the upcoming match:

5. Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich in action during the UEFA Champions League group B match against Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 01, 2019, in London, United Kingdom.

One of the word’s biggest rising stars in football, Kimmich’s pace and passing abilities make him quite a threat for Chelsea. A wing-back by trade, one would have to wait and see how the Blues will try to cope with his tricks at the Stamford Bridge, as he tries to attack through the flanks while also playing very effectively in his primary role as a defender.

4. Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Mason Mount of Chelsea in action during the UEFA Champions League group H match against AFC Ajax at Stamford Bridge on November 05, 2019, in London, United Kingdom.

This is Mason Mount’s first season with the Chelsea senior team, but he has made such a big impact already that it would not be a surprise if Frank Lampard hands him a starting role against Bayern Munich.

3. Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich)

Thomas Muller of Bayern Munich celebrates with Philippe Coutinho and Alphonso Davies, after scoring his team’s second goal during the UEFA Champions League group B match against Tottenham Hotspur at Allianz Arena on December 11, 2019, in Munich, Germany.

Always a man to watch out for, Thomas Muller and his ability to find space for both himself and his teammates during an attacking run makes him one of the most special footballers in the world right now. He is definitely one of the Bavarians’ key players against Chelsea as well.

2. Tammy Abraham (Chelsea)

Tammy Abraham is tackled by Gabriel Paulista during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea and Valencia at Stamford Bridge on September 17, 2019, in London, United Kingdom.

Tammy Abraham is one of Chelsea’s best youngsters at the moment. His goalscoring ability have often pulled the Blues out of trouble in the Premier League, and his pace could be a bother for the Bayern Munich defence which has been unusually slow so far this season.

1. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich celebrates with the match ball following his four goals during the UEFA Champions League group B match against Red Star Belgrade at Rajko Mitic Stadium on November 26, 2019, in Belgrade, Serbia.

One of the best strikers in world football at the moment, it definitely will not be a surprise Robert Lewandowski scores one or more goals to help his team gain a vital away-goal lead against the Blues.

