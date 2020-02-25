Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski must improve – UEFA Champions League in Opta numbers

Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski have records in need of improvement when the Champions League last 16 continues on Tuesday.

Lionel Messi will hope to better a barren record on Italian soil when Barcelona visit Napoli in the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Quique Setien’s first match in charge in the competition will see him tasked with improving Barca’s fortunes on their travels in Europe, although Napoli have an enviable goalscoring record in front of their own fans.

Bayern Munich head to Chelsea in a repeat of the 2012 final that they lost on home soil, and goals certainly appear likely given the previous meetings between the pair.

However, the Bundesliga champions will need Robert Lewandowski to find his shooting boots given the striker has struggled in recent seasons when going beyond the group stages.

Here is the pick of the Opta facts ahead of two tantalising first legs…

Robert Lewandowski has scored 9 goals in the round of 16 so far…#UCL | @FCBayernEN pic.twitter.com/w56Ahj2GGs — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 24, 2020

17 – The four previous matches in all competitions between Chelsea and Bayern Munich have produced 17 goals, an average of 4.25 per game.

18 – Bayern won maximum points (18/18) and had a goal difference of +19 in the Champions League group stages this season, the best performance by a team in the group phase of the competition. However, none of the previous six teams to have won all their group games have subsequently lifted the trophy that same season.

1 – Chelsea have won only one of their past six Champions League games at Stamford Bridge (D4 L1), a 2-1 victory against Lille last December.

5 – Chelsea and Bayern scored the joint-most goals from set-pieces in this season’s Champions League group stages (5), including three each from corners.

597 – Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski has scored 10 goals in this season’s Champions League, only the second time he has reached double figures in the tournament after 2012-13 with Borussia Dortmund. However, he has failed to find the net in his past 597 minutes in the knockout stages of the tournament, his longest drought.

Barcelona have been in the round of 16 every year from 2004/05 onwards, winning 13 of those 15 ties #UCL | #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/sD51J5rpLl — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 24, 2020

2 – Napoli were eliminated in their two previous European Cup/Champions League two-legged ties with Spanish opposition, both times against Real Madrid: 3-1 on aggregate in 1987-88 (first round) and 6-2 in 2016-17 (round of 16).

0 – Barcelona’s last away win against Italian opposition in the Champions League knockout stages came in April 2006, when they beat Milan 1-0, courtesy of a Ludovic Giuly goal; current Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso played in that game for Milan. Since then, Barcelona have failed to win any of their five such away trips to Italy (D1 L4) and have failed to score in the past four.

20 – Napoli have only failed to score once in 20 Champions League games at the San Paolo, a goalless draw against Dynamo Kiev in November 2016. They are also unbeaten in their past seven home games in the competition (W5 D2).

1 – Barca have won only one of their past eight away games in the Champions League knockout phase (D2 L5), a 1-0 victory against Manchester United in April 2019. In those eight games, they have scored only two goals and conceded 17.

10 – Lionel Messi’s total of two goals in five games in this season’s Champions League group phase was his lowest for 10 years (since two goals in 2009-10). His only goal on Italian soil in the Champions League knockout stages was in the 2009 final against Manchester United at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico – he has failed to find the net (or deliver an assist) in each of his subsequent five appearances.