According to the latest reports, Lionel Messi and his Barcelona teammates could be subjected to Coronavirus tests following their arrival at the Italian city of Naples, where they will take on Napoli in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2019-20 round-of-16 fixture.

In case you did not know, the Coronavirus outbreak in Italy alone has claimed three lives already, while four Serie A games including Inter Milan’s clash with Sampdoria have been postponed indefinitely. The country has also imposed strict quarantine restrictions in two northern “hotspots” which has left over 50,000 people stranded.

While Naples has not been affected by the virus, the Italian health ministry has confirmed that it is mandatory for all travellers to undergo testing – which means that Messi and co will have their body temperature checked upon arrival at the airport on Monday, apart from being subjected to other tests provided there are any extra complications, according to ​Express.

Meanwhile, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte confirmed that some football fixtures were to be cancelled as a matter of precaution.

“Minister of Sport [Vincenzo] Spadafora intends to suspend all sporting events planned for Sunday in the Veneto and Lombardy regions,” he said in a news conference.

The Barcelona-Napoli match is scheduled be held on Wednesday, February 26 (1:30 am IST, 4:00 am SGT/HKT).