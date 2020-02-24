Ahead of the upcoming UEFA Champions League 2019-20 round-of-16 first-leg clash between Real Madrid and Manchester City, Karim Benzema praised City and their manager, Pep Guardiola.

In case you did not know, the match will be held at Real Madrid’s home stadium, the Santiago Bernabeu, on February 27 (1:30 am IST, 4:00 am SGT/HKT). And with only a couple of days remaining for kick-off, Benzema revealed that he is aware of the task that awaits himself and his teammates.

“What I can say about Manchester City is that they’re a good team with a very good coach [Pep Guardiola],” the Real Madrid striker told UEFA in a pre-match interview, before adding:

“[They’re] a team that play with the ball, who aren’t scared to make lots and lots of passes. It’s going to be an even game.”

The match against City will also mark the 32-year-old’s 100th appearance in the UEFA Champions League.

“I’m really proud, especially as it’s the Champions League, which is something different,” he said, when asked about his impending achievement.

“It’s not the same as the league or other competitions. I think that everything around it is a little crazier, there’s a little more pressure,” he explained.

“To get to that 100th game, I hope I’ll be there, operational. I’m going to enjoy it.”

“[The Champions League] represents a lot of things. As I’ve said, there’s something different [about it], the emotions are not the same. That comes automatically in fact,” Benzema added further, before concluding:

“It’s not that you don’t give as much in other competitions, but in the Champions League, I don’t know… there’s something about it.”

Quotes via Marca.