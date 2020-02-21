Lucas Moura: Tottenham Hotspur ‘cannot cry’ over injury problems

Tottenham striker Lucas Moura has not given up hope of advancing in the Champions League, despite Spurs losing key men to injury.

Lucas Moura has warned Tottenham must not feel sorry for themselves over a lack of striking options and vowed Jose Mourinho’s can still make a success of their campaign.

Spurs lost Harry Kane to a likely season-ending hamstring injury on New Year’s Day and Son Heung-min is also in danger of missing the rest of 2019-20 after needing surgery on a fractured arm.

Head coach Mourinho said after the 1-0 loss to RB Leipzig in the opening leg of their Champions League last-16 tie that Tottenham are “really in trouble” due to a lack of bite up front.

Lucas was tasked with leading the line alongside Dele Alli in Wednesday’s match and insists he will continue giving his all to fill the void left by Kane and Son.

“We lose two big strikers but we cannot cry,” he said, quoted by several British newspapers. “That’s the game. Every team has problems such as this.

“I will give my best to score goals. I will give 100 per cent and we will go into the second leg with Leipzig with a strong mentality. We have the quality to go there and qualify.”

Timo Werner’s penalty gave Leipzig a deserved 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, leaving Mourinho’s men with a mountain to climb in the return leg on March 10.

However, Tottenham defied the odds in reaching the final last season and Lucas – who played a key role in that magical run – is not giving up hope of another memorable comeback victory.

“We can turn it around, the game is not over,” he said. “It is a result we did not want. We did well with the system we chose to play.

“We had opportunities to score. We lost the game, but it’s not over. We will prepare well and I am sure we are capable to go there and qualify.

“We know that in football everything can happen and we will not give up. We need to believe and that’s what I do every time.

“I believe in God. I believe in myself. I believe in my team-mates. We work hard and see what will happen.”