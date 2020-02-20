Lionel Messi heaps praise on Diego Simeone, claims he wasn’t surprised by Atletico Madrid’s win over Liverpool

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has heaped praise on Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone, stating that he has done a spectacular job with Rojiblancos. The Argentine even added that he wasn’t surprised by Atletico’s win over Liverpool in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 encounter.

Messi said that Simeone’s teams continue to do well even though the players keep changing. He added that the fact that they have a long-standing idea helps the new players in performing the way their manager wants.

“I think he did a spectacular job. Year after year the team is being renewed, players come and go and continue to perform with a long-standing idea that players are convinced of what they do. That is why it yields and it has a lot of merit to be so many years and always competing,” Messi said during an interview with Mundo Deportivo.

He then opened up on Atletico’s win over Liverpool and why he wasn’t surprised by the result.

“The truth is, no. On the day of the draw we talked in the locker room that would be very even because Atlético competes a lot in this competition. In two-match duels he is very strong and he showed it again, that they will compete and they will be there.”