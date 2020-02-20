Lionel Messi surprised by UEFA’s ‘powerful’ decision to impose two-year ban on Manchester City

Lionel Messi has opened up on Manchester City’s two-year ban from European competitions imposed by the continent’s football governing body UEFA. The Barcelona talisman went on to say that many players might look to leave the club as Champions League is ‘very attractive’.

The Argentine was in conversation with Mundo Deportivo where he opened up on a wide range of matter, including his former manager Pep Guardiola’s current side’s ban from European club competitions. Messi stated that it would be ‘weird’ for a club of the stature of Manchester City to miss out on Europe’s premier club football competition for two years.

He even added that it was a ‘powerful’ decision by UEFA to ban City for two years. “It is surprising because nobody thought that such a thing could happen, so powerful,” Messi told Mundo Deportivo.

“Paris [Paris Saint-Germain] paid a fine or I don’t know how it went. If in the end City does not play the Champions League for what it is, with the players, the club, and the money it spends, it will be weird.

“If City does not enter the Champions League there are many players who may look for an exit or perhaps not. The Champions League is very attractive so two years without playing it is screwed.”