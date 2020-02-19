Atalanta vs Valencia: 5 players to watch out for

Atalanta are all set to host Valencia for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 tie at the San Siro. Ahead of the encounter, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at five players who can make a difference in the match.

Dani Parejo (Valencia)

The Valencia captain is expected to line up alongside Geoffrey Kondogbia, Ferran Torres and Carlos Soler in the midfield and a lot would depend on his performance if the Spanish side are to take a lead back home for the second leg.

Parejo has been in decent form for his club, scoring eight goals and providing another eight assists across all competitions this season. If he does bring his A-game to the San Siro, expect Los Ches to earn a favourable result against in-form Atalanta.

Papu Gomez (Atalanta)

The Argentine striker is expected to start alongside Josip Ilicic in a two-man strike force for the Italian side. Gomez has been in scintillating form for Atalanta in the league, scoring six goals and assisting another 10 – directly involved in 16 goals in 23 appearances.

He also has a goal and an assist in the Champions League. The 32-year-old would be a handful for the Valencia defence.

Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia)

The French midfielder will be an important player for Valencia and he will have to ensure that along with moving forward, he shields his defenders from the onslaught of Atalanta attack. The 27-year-old has played only thrice in the Champions League this season and has a goal to show for as well.

He is expected to start for Los Che in what is a crucial encounter for both the sides as they plan to book a spot in the quarter-final of Europe’s premier club football competition.

Maxi Gomez (Valencia)

The 23-year-old Uruguayan centre-forward has been amongst the goals in La Liga but is still waiting to open this season’s Champions League account. And there couldn’t be a more important occasion for Gomez to help his side get an advantage in the first leg of the tie.

He has scored eight goals and provided three assists in the league and would hope that he can replicate his form in Europe as well.

Josip Ilicic (Atalanta)

Ilicic could turn out to be the most important player for Atalanta if the Italian side are to gain an advantage to take into the second leg of the round-of -16 tie. The Slovenian has scored 14 goals and assisted five in the Serie A this season.

However, his UCL form hasn’t been as bright. The 32-year-old only has an assist in the Champions League to show for and he would want to break his duck in this season of the competition.