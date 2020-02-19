Liverpool star Andy Robertson takes dig at Atletico Madrid players after 1-0 loss in UCL round-of-16 first leg

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has slammed Atletico Madrid players for their antics during a 1-0 win over the reigning UEFA Champions League winners at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday. Saul Niguez scored the only goal of the match in the fourth minute to ensure that Diego Simeone’s men take a slight advantage to Anfield in three weeks from now.

Robertson claimed that Liverpool handed them a perfect start before the Atletico players ‘started falling over and things like that’. He added that the home team was trying to get under their skin and that his teammates handled ‘it quite well’.

“We gave them the best possible start to get the fans behind them and then they can start falling over and things like that,” Robertson told BT Sport.

“The throw-in should have been to us before the corner. The officials made a mistake. They tried to get under our skin a bit but I think we handled it quite well to be honest. We got on with it. We know we are better than that and we can be better than that. Luckily we have got a second leg to put it right,” he said.

Robertson opened up on Simeone’s touchline antics as well. He claimed that it’s great to watch when you are not playing against Atletico.

“Look that’s what he (Simeone) is. When you are not playing against him it’s probably great to watch. We have no problem with that. They celebrated like they’d won the tie. We have the Premier League to take care of and then we have the game at Anfield,” he added.

‘I will never forget this night’ says Simeone after Atletico beat Liverpool