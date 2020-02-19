Tottenham Hotspur v RB Leipzig: 5 players to watch out for

UEFA Champions League is well and truly back with two mouth-watering matches on Tuesday where the underdogs managed to register victories over the favourites. On Wednesday, there will be two more matches to be played in the round-of-16 stage where in London, Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur will go up against German club RB Leipzig.

Spurs are coming in the match after winning three consecutive matches in all competitions whereas Leipzig have just suffered a single defeat in last 10 matches.

Here we are bringing you a list of five players who are likely to have a big impact on the outcome of the tie.

Timo Werner

Timo Werner is being termed as one of the best young centre-forwards currently playing the game. The German international has been in prolific form in the ongoing campaign for Leipzig where he has already netted 25 times and provided 10 assists in just 31 appearances. Werner has been heavily linked with two Premier League clubs—Chelsea and Liverpool—in the recent past and on Wednesday, he will be playing London. Therefore, the versatile striker will surely want to leave his mark on the proceedings and impress his suitors with an outstanding performance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Hugo Lloris

Hugo Lloris is Tottenham’s captain and a leader in the defensive line. The French World Cup-winning goalkeeper missed a major chunk of the season due to an injury problem and his return in the recent past have been a big boost for the North London-based club. With Spurs struggling with injuries on the attacking front, manager Jose Mourinho will be hoping to see his defensive unit produce a solid performance in the match on Wednesday.

Dele Alli

Dele Alli is being around for a long time despite being aged just 23. The England international is having a decent season, more so after Mourino took charge of the team following the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino. Alli has scored eight goals and provided four assists for the North London-based club in the ongoing campaign in 29 appearances. With strikers Harry Kane and Heung Min-Son being ruled out for a long period of time, Spurs’ management is now banking on Alli to produce the good from the front and score some precious goals.

Lucas Moura

Lucas Moura has had a relatively up and down time at Spurs but has been a regular since January when Kane got injured in the match against Southampton on January 1st. The Brazil international has scored seven goals and provided three assists in the ongoing campaign for the North London-based club. In the match on Wednesday, manager Mourinho will be hoping to see Moura produce the kind of brilliance he did in the last season’s UEFA Champions League where he single-handedly guided the club to their first-ever UEFA Champions League final with a hat-trick in the semifinals second-leg against Ajax.

Christopher Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku is having an outstanding first season for his new club. The 22-year-old has joined Leipzig from the French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) for a reported transfer fee of €13 million in the summer transfer window. Since then, Nkunku has already managed to score four goals and provided 10 assists in just 28 appearances in all competitions. Therefore, Leipzig management will be hoping to see Nkunku produce the goods in the match against Spurs on Wednesday.