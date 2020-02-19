Jurgen Klopp sends warning to Atletico Madrid ahead of second-leg clash at Anfield

English Premier League giants Liverpool’s manager Jurgen Klopp has sent a warning to Spanish La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid that they are fully capable of making a comeback despite a disappointing result in the first-leg of the UEFA Champions League round-of-16. The Reds suffered a surprising 1-0 defeat against Los Rojiblancos at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on Tuesday.

The defeat turned out to be a rather surprising one because the Reds came in the match unbeaten in their last 14 matches in all competitions, out of which they managed to win 13 and the only rare draw came in the match against Shrewsbury in the FA Cup.

However, on the night, it was Saul Niguez’s fourth-minute strike which proved to be the real difference in the outcome of the match.

Klopp, while talking to the broadcaster following the match, praised Atletico’s support in the stadium but warned the opposition that the tie is ‘not over’ yet with the return leg to be played at Anfield on March 11.

“That’s energy but I don’t think I will have to do[bringing energy in return leg] it that much,” said Klopp. “I hope I can be focused a little bit more on the game. That would be nice but our people will be ready. So welcome to Anfield. It’s not over yet.”