Erling Haaland’s stunning brace against PSG sends Twitter into meltdown

German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund’s newly-signed striker Erling Braut Haaland’s performance in the match against Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the UEFE Champions League round-of-16 sent football fans into a meltdown on the social media. The German club secured an important 2-1 win against the reigning French champions in the first-leg at the Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday.

The star of the show for the home side was the 19-year-old Haaland who scored two outstanding goals for BVB on a special night in front of the home crowd.

The most impressive aspect of Haaland’s performance on the night was his ability to showcase his talent despite making his debut in the Champions League for his new club after a €20 million move in the January transfer window from Austrian outfit RB Salzburg.

Fans on social media were just in awe after seeing such a performance from one of the brightest young talents in the world of football and expressed their admiration for him on Twitter.

Two goals on Tuesday took the Norway international’s Champions League goals tally this season to 10 and he is now the joint-leading goalscorer in the competition alongside Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski.

The return leg of the tie will be played in on March 11, 2020, at the Le Parc des Princes in Paris.

