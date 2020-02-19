Erling Haaland’s stunning brace against PSG sends Twitter into meltdown

German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund’s newly-signed striker Erling Braut Haaland’s performance in the match against Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the UEFE Champions League round-of-16 sent football fans into a meltdown on the social media. The German club secured an important 2-1 win against the reigning French champions in the first-leg at the Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday.

The star of the show for the home side was the 19-year-old Haaland who scored two outstanding goals for BVB on a special night in front of the home crowd.

The most impressive aspect of Haaland’s performance on the night was his ability to showcase his talent despite making his debut in the Champions League for his new club after a €20 million move in the January transfer window from Austrian outfit RB Salzburg.

Fans on social media were just in awe after seeing such a performance from one of the brightest young talents in the world of football and expressed their admiration for him on Twitter.

Hazard – 8 CL goals throughout his entire career Haaland – 10 cl goals this season pic.twitter.com/nYqjzQTZn6 — ʷAxel🇸🇪 (@ftblaxelV3) February 18, 2020

Erling Braut Håland is the most electrifying man in sports entertainment. — Spencer FC (@SpencerOwen) February 18, 2020

When you realise Haaland has 10 goals and Lewandowski also has 10 goals making the goal king competition tighter and you remember that your club will be playing Bayern next week😂😂😂😂😂😂 with Abraham and co. — 🖤Eli Kofi🖤 (@wokaas3_megyimi) February 18, 2020

Erling Braut Håland stats 🤯 • The FIRST teenager to score 10 UCL goals in a single campaign

• Scored 39 goals in just 28 games this season

• Scored on his Dortmund debut in three different competitions

• Quickest player EVER to reach 10 UCL goals (7 games) He is a machine. pic.twitter.com/2Xj5NgqnyA — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 18, 2020

The Father | The Son pic.twitter.com/iUDHdWdTVG — Cellular ⚽ (@robzinterris) February 18, 2020

The speed of Erling Braut Haaland here has been measured to be 6.64s for a 60m Sprint. The world record for 60m held by American Christian Coleman is 6.34s. Now, that's some pace for a top man at 19#BVBPSG #Haaland pic.twitter.com/B7VkKqltGX — Reliable Reliance (@reliablerely) February 18, 2020

Erling Haaland goal on a day number 3188 since Inter won a trophy. #Haaland #BVBSGE pic.twitter.com/I2wqgD7g8l — Days Since Inter Won A Trophy (@InterMerdaaa) February 18, 2020

Two goals on Tuesday took the Norway international’s Champions League goals tally this season to 10 and he is now the joint-leading goalscorer in the competition alongside Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski.

The return leg of the tie will be played in on March 11, 2020, at the Le Parc des Princes in Paris.