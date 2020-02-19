Atletico Madrid 1-0 Liverpool: 5 talking points as Los Rojiblancos claim slender victory over defending champions

Atletico Madrid put in a stubborn display to claim a 1-0 win over Liverpool at home. FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the key talking points from the encounter.

1. Saul strike the difference

Very little separated the two teams at the end of the 90 minutes, except a fortuitous strike by Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez in the 4th minute. Fabinho inadvertently led a corner into Saul’s path and the midfielder swept in from two yards out to shock the champions. While the nature of the strike itself was very lucky, it proved to be the big difference between the two at the end of the game. Atletico’s classic smash-and-grab style worked wonders and has now put Liverpool on the brink.

2. Klopp’s curious substitution

Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Jurgen Klopp made his most curious substitution till date. Although he might have been hailed a genius had it worked, he will be labelled an eccentric because it clearly didn’t. Sadio Mane, back from injury and fit to play again was hooked for Divock Origi, who was himself lacking sharpness due to a lack of minutes. Liverpool are often heavily reliant on Mane’s guile to unlock teams and as to why someone would hook him off at half-time is beyond reasoning.

3. Profligacy costs Liverpool

Not deterred by their early setback, Liverpool came back strong with a number of opportunities being spurned by their forwards. A combination of Atletico Madrid’s application and Liverpool’s slack meant the Reds couldn’t find the net despite some decent chances. Roberto Firminho was flagged offside after scoring, while Mohamaed Salah’s missed multiple big opportunities. Captain Jordan Henderson was hauled off with a hamstring injury late on but made sure he poked wide of goal as well. Had any of those gone in, who knows what might have happened?

4. Classic Diego Simeone

Atletico Madrid’s performance had all the hallmarks of a typical Diego Simeone performance. The Atletico coach was a fighter on the pitch and has transmitted these qualities to his side over the years too. Scoring an early goal was the best thing that happened to them and they were as resilient as possible after the goal. Waiting for opportunities, counter-attacking, a deep low block – Simeone will feel his plan has been executed to near perfection, but repeating the feat at Anfield will be a big, big ask considering how Liverpool have blown teams like Barcelona away at home even after losing 3-0 away.

5. Treble hopefuls Liverpool on the brink

A goal and a clean-sheet for Atletico Madrid means champions Liverpool are now on the brink in the Champions League, something that could destroy their hopes of an unprecedented Treble. Jurgen Klopp does not have the luxury of the away goal either, meaning Liverpool will have to defeat Atletico come what may when the second leg comes around. The Manchester United treble team had luck at some key moments and if Liverpool are indeed destined to win, now is the time for lady luck to smile and sparkle on them.