Borussia Dortmund 2-1 PSG: 5 talking points from BVB’s victory over Ligue 1 giants

Erling Haaland’s devastating double gave Borussia Dortmund a crucial home win over PSG in the UEFA Champions League. FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the key talking points.

1. Erling Haaland – take a bow!

The Norwegian teenager has been named Bundesliga’s player of the month for January and was at it again in the Champions League. Erling Haaland showed glimpses of his skill in the first half and early in the second, before finally opening the deadlock with a poacher’s finish. Neymar equalized for the Parisians with a tap-in but Haaland was on hand minutes later, unleashing a rocket into the top corner that eventually turned out to be the winner. He now has 10 Champions League goals in only seven appearances this season, reaching the mark 4 games faster than any other player. Simply ridiculous.

2. Verratti ruled out of second-leg

As PSG aim to reverse the tie at home in Paris, Marco Verratti will be the big miss for them in terms of influence. A good portion of what they managed to carve out on the night went through Verratti, with the midfielder also influential in breaking up Dortmund’s play time and again. The blot on his copy came late in the 89th minute when he was booked for dissent by the referee, meaning a suspension for the second-leg due to accumulated cards.

3. Thomas Tuchel’s job on the line

Thomas Tuchel’s reaction after his team made it 1-1 was that of a man on the edge, even more so when they fell behind once again minutes later. It’s an open secret that the Champions League is PSG’s holy grail and failure to win the trophy usually means the end of the road for managers in Paris. Tuchel was very lucky to keep his job after the Manchester United debacle last season, but there will be no such mercy this time around – it’s win or bust for the PSG manager in the second-leg.

4. Neymar – Mbappe outclassed by Sancho – Haaland

The game was supposed to be a party lead by two of the two most expensive players on the planet but instead turned into a celebration of young talent. Safe to say, Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland thoroughly outclassed Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. While Neymar and Mbappe were by no means a disaster – they combined to lethal effect for PSG’s equalizer, it was nowhere near the kind of impact one would expect from the two. Instead, two teenagers put up a show that the Dortmund faithful will remember for a long, long time.

5. Can PSG really win the Champions League?

On the evidence of PSG’s performance at the Signal Iduna Park, the answer is clearly a no. For a team built on a fraction of PSG’s budget, Borussia Dortmund matched them every step of the way, even doing better at times. Dortmund themselves are a young team not yet ready to win the Champions League and if Thomas Tuchel’s side cannot beat the likes of them, defeating legacy teams like Liverpool and Real Madrid is a far cry. Lots to learn for the Parisians.