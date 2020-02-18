Borussia Dortmund v PSG: 5 players to watch out for

UEFA Champions League round-of-16 phase is about to kick-off where the fans will witness Europe’s best competing to cement their spot in the last-eight in the biggest club competition on the planet. On Tuesday, it is going to be a mouth-watering clash between two of the continent’s best-attacking teams when German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund will take on French champions Paris Saint Germain (PSG) is the first-leg at the Signal Iduna Park whereas the return leg of the fixture will be played in Paris on March 12.

Here we are bringing you a list of five players who can prove to be a real difference-maker in the outcome of the two-legged tie.

Neymar

Neymar is undoubtedly one of the most talented footballers currently playing in the game. However, his deliverance on the pitch has been questioned time and again, largely because of his attitude problems. Many believe that the Brazil international is currently playing the best football in his career and the numbers back that claim as well. In the ongoing campaign, Neymar has scored 15 times and provided 10 assists in just 18 appearances in all competitions. The 28-year-old has not played for PSG for a few weeks because of rib injury but he is likely to take part in the match against Dortmund on Tuesday.

Erling Braut Haaland

Erling Braut Haaland is the newest sensation on the European stage. The 19-year-old is making a mockery of defensive units across Europe as he has already scored 37 goals and provided eight assists in just 28 appearances in all competitions. Since moving to Dortmund in the January transfer window from Austrian club RB Salzburg for a reported transfer fee of €20 million, the Norway international has already netted nine times in just six appearances. On Tuesday, Dortmund’s team management will be hoping to see their newly-signed star striker to produce the goods against one of the tournament favourites.

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is being termed by many as the man to fill the void which will be created with the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the near future. The French international is already a superstar in the world of football but has had a little difficulty in dealing with manager Thomas Tuchel. Strained relationship with the PSG boss has sparked rumours that he might end up leaving the Paris-based club in the summer for Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid. Therefore, it will be interesting to see what kind of Mbappe will show up for PSG in the match against Dortmund.

Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho is one of the hottest young property in European football and his rise in stature is for everyone to see. The England international has been in inspirational form for his current club in the ongoing campaign where he has scored 16 times and provided 17 assists in just 30 appearances in all competitions. Those numbers will concern any defensive unit and therefore, PSG’s backline will have to show up with their A-game if they are to stop this wonderkid in a knockout encounter.

Keylor Navas

Keylor Navas is perhaps the most successful player in the current PSG squad when it comes to UEFA Champions League. The 33-year-old is a three-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid where he played a key role in each of those title triumphs. PSG manager Tuchel will be hoping to see Navas produce a similar kind of performances for the Paris-based club in the knockout phase of the competition which can help the team in going a long way in the mega-event.