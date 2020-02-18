PSG boss Thomas Tuchel gives Neymar injury update ahead of UCL encounter vs Borussia Dortmund

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has given an update on his side’s superstar Neymar’s fitness levels ahead of their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 encounter against Borussia Dortmund. The former Barcelona star has been out of action since February 1.

Tuchel revealed that Neymar is feeling well and trained with the team on Monday as well. He further added that the Brazilian will feature against Dortmund if everything goes according to plan for the French giants.

“Neymar is here, he is feeling well,” the former Dortmund coach told reporters. “He trained today [Monday] and will be playing tomorrow if nothing happens during training.

“Obviously, it changes everything if he plays and I hope it will be a positive thing. If we have Ney on the field, he has the ability to do decisive things. That changes everything: for his team-mates, for Kylian. It gives me confidence, but also the team. That seems obvious to me.”

Tuchel opened up on his team’s chances in the UCL round-of-16 and whether they can make the quarter-finals this time around. “The bigger the match, the greater the pressure, the less you have to add,” he added.

“Before a match like this we have to prepare, but prepare for it several months before kick-off. I have the feeling that we have been ready for several weeks. Now is the time to prove it. It’s difficult in this stage, I don’t know if it’s possible for 90 minutes but we have to play with a lot of intelligence.

“Things get emotional, we will have to adapt. It’s a very high-level match in a stadium with huge supporters. We have to stay calm and attentive.”