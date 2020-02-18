Arsene Wenger reacts to Manchester City’s two-year ban from European competitions

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has opened up on Manchester City’s two-year ban from European competitions by UEFA. The Premier League defending champions were handed a two-year ban from European competitions for ‘serious breaches’ of Europe’s football governing body’s financial fair play (FFP) rules.

Wenger is of the opinion that clubs should follow the rules that have been laid out and even though they might need some changing, clubs should respect them at all times. He then added that if teams try to ‘get around the rules’, then they need to be punished.

“People who don’t respect the rules have to be punished” Arsene Wenger responds to Manchester City’s European ban from UEFA — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 17, 2020

“It is important for the clubs to work with the natural income they have. The rules have been created.

“I am convinced there is an evolution to be made in the way the rules are. But they are what they are and you have to respect them. People they don’t respect them by trying to get around the rules in more or less legal ways have to be punished. If it’s proven that this has been done on purpose it cannot be left unpunished.

“They bought all my players, yes! No, I think this is a deep question. The point of sport is basically to win, but by respecting the rules. We celebrate the best in every sport but we need to know they respect the rules. ‘If that doesn’t happen it is not real sport so that’s why it’s so important. Once you play in a competition you agree to the rules,” he said.