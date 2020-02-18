The Champions League favourites are PSG! – Klopp jokes after Juventus claim

Apologising to Maurizio Sarri for claiming Juventus were Champions League favourites, Jurgen Klopp joked he was putting pressure on PSG.

Jurgen Klopp insisted he was not playing mind games by suggesting Juventus were Champions League favourites and then joked Paris Saint-Germain are the competition’s real front-runners.

Klopp’s Liverpool are the defending European champions, won the Club World Cup in December and lead the Premier League by 25 points.

But the Reds manager revealed last week he had expected Juve to be Champions League’s leading contender this season and could not work out why they were not well clear of Inter and Lazio in Serie A.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s last-16 first leg against Atletico Madrid, Klopp apologised to Bianconeri head coach Maurizio Sarri for placing pressure on him, although he claimed his words should have little impact.

“No, I’m sorry. I didn’t want to put Maurizio under pressure really,” he said on Monday. “I didn’t want to. I don’t play these kind of mind games to put pressure on Juve.

“People asked me, and sometimes I don’t think before I speak. That happens. I just said, ‘I don’t know why Juve aren’t 10 points ahead in the league.’

“I saw Lazio against Inter [on Sunday] – that’s the reason [Juve are not clear], these two teams, that’s the reason. Nothing else.

“People speak about Atletico and how many problems are acceptable in the season. When Inter are there and firing again, Lazio play a once-in-a-century season, it’s clear that it’s tight.

“I didn’t want to put any pressure on Maurizio. I absolutely respect him. I was happy when I heard his response that I was very funny. I say things that nobody should take really seriously.

“But the biggest favourite in the competition is PSG – now they have the pressure! I don’t think what I say will put pressure on any team to be honest.”