Reports: Raheem Sterling makes decision regarding Manchester City future after two-year UEFA Champions League ban

English Premier League giants Manchester City’s star winger Raheem Sterling is likely to stay with his current club despite a possibility of missing out on two seasons of UEFA Champions League. The Manchester-based club have been barred from taking part in the European club competitions for two years from 2020-21 season and were also asked to pay fines of €30 million for ‘breaching’ Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

Following the decision, City instantly issued a statement where they claimed that they will be appealing against the verdict in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

As soon as the news broke out, there were rumours of Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid making a move for Sterling in the summer if the ban is upheld.

However, as per the Mirror cited by Sky Sports, the 25-year-old is committed to staying with his current club despite the possibility of missing out on the Champions League football for two seasons.

The news will be a welcome one for City fans who are worried about the future of the club after the verdict.

Sterling has been with City since the summer of 2015 when he moved from league rivals Liverpool for a reported transfer fee of €63.70 million.

Since then, the versatile attacker has represented his current club in 226 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 89 times and also provided 71 assists.