Neymar back in PSG squad for crucial Borussia Dortmund clash

Neymar is back in the Paris Saint-Germain squad for the first leg of their crunch Champions League last-16 tie against Borussia Dortmund.

PSG have also included Kylian Mbappe in their 21-man group for Tuesday’s match in Germany.

Neymar has missed PSG’s past four matches, including Saturday’s thrilling 4-4 draw away to Amiens in Ligue 1, having suffered a rib injury against Montpellier on February 1.

But after head coach Thomas Tuchel said a decision would be made after training on Sunday, the Brazil star was included in the PSG squad.

Neymar’s likely involvement in the match will come as a huge boost to the French champions after the forward missed crucial knockout games against Real Madrid and Manchester United in the last two Champions League seasons.

Mbappe and Pablo Sarabia did not play against Amiens either, but both are also back for the Dortmund game, as is defender Marquinhos, who came off the bench in that game for his first appearance in more than three weeks.