I want the best for Manchester City – Mikel Arteta ‘not conflicted’ by UEFA ban

Arsenal’s European hopes could be boosted by a ban for Manchester City, but Mikel Arteta wants his side to “achieve what we deserve”.

Mikel Arteta insisted he is “not conflicted at all” by Manchester City’s looming UEFA ban after Arsenal thrashed Newcastle United to move within sight of the European places in the Premier League.

Former City assistant coach Arteta oversaw a 4-0 defeat of Newcastle on Sunday, but the news Pep Guardiola’s side are facing a two-year suspension from European competition dominated the weekend.

While City have announced an intention to appeal the ban, there is the possibility fifth could now secure Champions League qualification, with the Europa League potentially in reach for a team in eighth depending on who wins the domestic cups.

Arsenal are 10th, lifted by second-half goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette, but Arteta was not looking to revel in his former employers’ gloom.

“We don’t know anything about it,” he told Sky Sports. “We will have to wait and see.

“It’s very difficult. I’m not conflicted at all. I want the best for Manchester City, the best for Pep, for the players.

“I love a lot of people there and I am so grateful for the time I spent there. The only thing I want for them is positive and good things.

“I just want to do the best we can for Arsenal, to achieve ourselves what we deserve.”

Arsenal were poor before half-time against Newcastle, making a slow start and surviving the occasional scare, and Arteta is not getting carried away.

“We want to go game by game because, 10 days ago, I was disappointed by the game at Burnley,” he said. “A lot of things are going to happen.

“It’s up to us and how consistent we can be from now until the end of the season. If we want to have a chance [of qualifying for Europe] in the last few games, we have to put wins together.”

Asked what Arteta told his team after the tough first half, captain Aubameyang said: “‘Just keep going’. We started not at our best.

“But in the second half, we put in some more energy and we went through and scored the first, the second, the third.”

On the coach’s overall impact at Emirates Stadium since his December appointment, the striker added: “We feel better. We have an idea of playing that’s very clear.

“We’ll try to maintain this level. We are happy to keep going like this.”