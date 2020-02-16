Just a day after UEFA imposed a two-season-long Champions League ban which starts next season on Premier League giants Manchester City, Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane opened up on the ruling and what it means for his team as they gear up to face the Sky Blues in their upcoming UCL round-of-16 clash this season.

“I’m not going to go into what happened, or what is going to happen,” he said, before adding:

“It’s a team anyway, who will be a difficult opponent, knowing also how they have been doing in the Premier League. So they will have extra motivation.”

“It’s a rival who are going to be very, very difficult, it’s a very big team,” Zidane concluded.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have confirmed that they will appeal against the decision taken by UEFA at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), describing the ruling as “disappointing, but not surprising”.

If they finish in the top four of the Premier League this season and the ban is upheld by the CAS, the team finishing fifth in the English top-flight will qualify for next season’s UCL group phase.

At the same time, Real Madrid’s fortunes have improved dramatically since Zidane was reappointed as head coach in March 2019.

They are currently joint-top of La Liga along with arch-rivals Barcelona, and are all set to target a fourth Champions League triumph in five seasons.

