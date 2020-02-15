Reports: Experts warn Manchester City of possible further punishment after two-year UEFA Champions League ban

Experts have warned English Premier League giants Manchester City that they could face further punishment despite receiving a two-year UEFA Champions League ban and €30 million fine for ‘serious breaches’ of Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. The current English champions have been barred from playing in Europe’s elite football competition for 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons in a decision which was announced on Friday evening.

Following the decision, City instantly issued a statement where they claimed that they will be appealing against the verdict in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

However, as per the Independent cited by English tabloid Daily Star, City could still face further punishment for breaching the FFP rules where their points can be deducted or they could even be relegated to League two.

It is believed that the Manchester-based club was found guilty of ‘overstating’ its sponsorship revenue in accounts submitted between 2012 and 2016.

The news can prove to be a disastrous one for City and their manager Pep Guardiola who were in the middle of preparations for their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 clash against Real Madrid in few weeks’ time.

City are already going through a tough campaign domestically where they are placed on the second position—22 points behind leaders Liverpool.