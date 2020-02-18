Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool: 5 players to watch out for

The UEFA Champions League 2019/20 returns with the knockout round set to commence on Tuesday as Liverpool travel to Madrid to take on Diego Simeone’s Atletico. As we build up to the encounter, here, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at five players to watch out for in the match t Wanda Metropolitano.

Diego Costa

The former Chelsea striker isn’t a guaranteed starter for the encounter but Liverpool would be wary of him and the problems he can cause to their defence if he gets going. Diego Simeone had revealed that Costa is fit enough to be part of the squad but it’s still unclear whether he would start the match for Atleti.

“He is improving. He is training with a lot of enthusiasm and he is in the group of 19 players that are in contention for tomorrow,” Simeone said. If he does start, however, expect the match to be much more entertaining.

Roberto Firmino

Though the Brazilian is without a goal in the UEFA Champions League so far, he still has four assists to his name. Firmino can play a highly influential role in the match as Atletico like to sit tight and not allow the opposition an iota of space.

With the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah running around him, expect a few fancy passes from the 28-year-old.

Jan Oblak

The Atletico Madrid shot-stopper is considered by many as the best goalkeeper in the business currently. A lot depends on Oblak of Atletico are to upset the defending champions and qualify for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

If the Atletico goalkeeper manages to keep Liverpool’s front three at bay, then the La Liga giants will have a great chance of making it to the last eight of Europe’s premier club football competition.

Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian superstar is understandably one of the players to look out for as he can single-handedly kill off the game. In six UCL matches this season, Salah has four goals and two assists and he would want to add more to the tally if Liverpool are to defend their Champions League title successfully.

Definitely one of the most important players to watch out for in the encounter at Wanda Metropolitano.

Sadio Mane

Probably the most devastating player on the pitch when Liverpool take on Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano later tonight would be Sadio Mane. The Senegal international is as lethal as any other player in the world and Simeone’s men will have their task cut out.

With two goals and two assists so far in his UCL campaign, Mane would want to improve on the tally as Liverpool start their knockout phase of the competition.