Premier League giants Manchester City’s manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that he is likely to lose his job if the current English champions suffer a defeat against Spanish La Liga Real Madrid in the round-of-16 clash in the UEFA Champions League. The Manchester-based club are going through a tough campaign where they are already 22 points behind Liverpool in the league campaign.

In an interview with Football Daily as cited by Daily Mirror, the former Bayern Munich manager revealed that he can lose his job if Los Blancos will be able to win the round-of-16 tie.

“I accept it. I want to win the Champions League, I dream and will enjoy the games against Real Madrid, to see what I can do,” said Guardiola. “And this process, the two weeks before, will be the happiest moments of my profession, to imagine what we can do to beat them. If we don’t beat them, then the chairman will come, or the sporting director, and say ‘It’s not good enough, we want the Champions League, I’m going to sack you. Many times it has happened. Or maybe he will say ‘OK you’ve done well, but what can we improve?'”

The first-leg of the much-awaited clash will be played on February 26 whereas the return leg will be played on March 18.