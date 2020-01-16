Reports: UEFA snubs UEL winner, alters formation to include Cristiano Ronaldo in Team of the Year

Serie A giants Juventus’ star striker Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably one of the two best players of the last decade alongside FC Barcelona’s Lionel Messi. The Portuguese international has won several personal awards over the years for his continuous performances on the pitch where he has managed to win 31 titles at the club and international level.

However, a recent report published in Daily Mail suggests that the former Real Madrid striker has been rewarded for his reputation despite getting fewer votes for a place in the UEFA supporters’ team of the year for 2019.

The report stated that the 34-year-old could not originally cement a spot in the star-studded XI with the likes of Liverpool’s Sadio Mane, Barca’s Messi and Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski getting more votes than him.

However, UEFA allegedly dropped English Premier League outfit Chelsea’s midfielder N’Golo Kanté to make room for Ronaldo.

Not only that but UEFA had to also change the formation from 4-3-3 to 4-2-4 to fit in Ronaldo alongside three other attacking players.

The former Manchester United striker had a below-par time according to his own high standards for the Turin-based outfit during the 2019-19 season—which was also his first in Italy—where he managed to score 28 goals along with providing 10 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions.