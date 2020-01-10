5 leading goalscorers in UEFA Champions League from 2010s

Scoring goals is being termed as the most difficult thing a player needs to do on the football pitch which is why players who can find the net on a consistent basis are the most expensive ones in the transfer market. While scoring a goal is tough, it is even tougher to be consistent in front of the goal in a competition like the UEFA Champions League, which is Europe’s elite club football competition where top clubs from different countries compete to register their supremacy.

Therefore, we are bringing you a prestigious list of five of the top-scorers in the Champions League over the last decade who made themselves count at the biggest stage, that too on a consistent basis.

#5 Thomas Muller

#4: Karim Benzema

#3: Robert Lewandowski

#2 Lionel Messi

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Number one in this prestigious list is Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese international has been the best player in the competition over the last decade as he played a key role in helping Real Madrid in clinching four Champions League titles. Three of those triumphs came in three consecutive years as the Los Blancos became the first side in the history of the competition under a new format to achieve the feat.

Most of that success was down to the 34-year-old’s brilliance in front of the goal as he scored a whopping 107 goals over the course of 10 years and was the only player to cross the 100-goal mark in the competition during that time.

Ronaldo’s most impressive performance came in the quarter-finals second-leg against German club Wolfsburg in 2016 as he helped the Spanish giants in overturning the two-goal first-leg deficit by scoring a hat-trick and led Real to their sixth consecutive semi-finals in the competition.