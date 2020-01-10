UEFA Champions League |

5 leading goalscorers in UEFA Champions League from 2010s

Scoring goals is being termed as the most difficult thing a player needs to do on the football pitch which is why players who can find the net on a consistent basis are the most expensive ones in the transfer market. While scoring a goal is tough, it is even tougher to be consistent in front of the goal in a competition like the UEFA Champions League, which is Europe’s elite club football competition where top clubs from different countries compete to register their supremacy.

Therefore, we are bringing you a prestigious list of five of the top-scorers in the Champions League over the last decade who made themselves count at the biggest stage, that too on a consistent basis.

#5 Thomas Muller

On the number fifth in this prestigious list is a rather surprising candidate—Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller. The German international usually plays behind the striker and sometimes as a striker but has managed to score as many as 41 goals for the Bundesliga giants over the course of last 10 years in the competition which puts him ahead compared to the likes of Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero and Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s Edinson Cavani. Muller went on to win a single Champions League title with Bayern during the 2012-13 season.

#4: Karim Benzema

Fourth in the list is Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid’s striker Karim Benzema. The French international has stayed under the shadow of teammate Cristiano Ronaldo for a long time but even then has managed to produce some important performances for Los Blancos over the years. Benzema went on to score as many as 51 goals in the 10-year period in the Champions League and played a key role in helping his team in securing four titles—most by any team in the decade.

#3: Robert Lewandowski

Third in this prestigious list in Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski. The Poland international is one of the most prolific scorers in the current generation and has been instrumental in helping his team securing important victories over the years. Lewandowski has managed to score 63 goals in the last decade which puts him third in the list. The 31-year-old’s most impressive performance in the competition came in the match against Real Madrid in 2013 when he single-handedly destroyed Jose Mourinho’s men after managing to score four goals for his previous club Borussia Dortmund.

#2 Lionel Messi

 

Second in the list is La Liga outfit Barcelona’s star striker Lionel Messi. The Argentina international has been instrumental for the Catalan-based club’s success over the course of last decade and played a key role in helping Barca claim two UEFA Champions League titles in 2010-11 and 2014-15. Messi has managed to score 96 goals in the last decade which put him second on the list. The most impressive performance from the 32-year-old came in the match against Beyer Leverkusen in the year 2012 when he scores five goals for the club—most by any individual player in a single match in the competition’s history.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Number one in this prestigious list is Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese international has been the best player in the competition over the last decade as he played a key role in helping Real Madrid in clinching four Champions League titles. Three of those triumphs came in three consecutive years as the Los Blancos became the first side in the history of the competition under a new format to achieve the feat.

Most of that success was down to the 34-year-old’s brilliance in front of the goal as he scored a whopping 107 goals over the course of 10 years and was the only player to cross the 100-goal mark in the competition during that time.

Ronaldo’s most impressive performance came in the quarter-finals second-leg against German club Wolfsburg in 2016 as he helped the Spanish giants in overturning the two-goal first-leg deficit by scoring a hat-trick and led Real to their sixth consecutive semi-finals in the competition.

