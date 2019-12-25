5 records Cristiano Ronaldo can break in 2020

After missing out on the Ballon d’Or and the UEFA Champions League this year, Cristiano Ronaldo has his eyes set on the upcoming year with Euro 2020 and Champions League knockouts coming up next. And here are five records the Juventus forward could break in the year.

#1 All-time top international goalscorer

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has the golden opportunity to become the all-time leading international goalscorer in the upcoming year 2020. Currently, Ronaldo is second behind Iran legend Ali Daei, who has 109 international goals to his name.

The Juventus star, on the other hand, has 99 international goals to his name and with a full year to add 11 more goals for Portugal to his tally, expect him to overtake the legendary Iranian goalscorer.

#2 All-time top European Championship goalscorer

Along with becoming the all-time leading goalscorer in international matches, Ronaldo has the opportunity of becoming the outright top goalscorer in European Championship history as well. The former Manchester United star is currently joint on top of the list of goalscorers in Euro tournaments along with Frenchman Michel Platini.

Both of the players have nine goals each, however, Platini’s goals came in only five matches while Ronaldo has taken 21 matches to reach the nine-goal mark. He looks all set to become the all-time leading European Championship goalscorer in Euro 2020.

#3 Goals in most UEFA Champions League seasons

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently tied on the second spot in the list of players who have scored in the most UEFA Champions League competitions with rival Lionel Messi. Currently, Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs holds the record of scoring in most UEFA Champions League campaigns with 16.

With Juventus all but set to take part in the Champions League 2020/21, Ronaldo will become the player with goals in most UCL campaigns, though he might have to share the spot with Messi.

#4 Most UEFA Champions League hat-tricks

Similar to the aforementioned record, Messi and Ronaldo are tied for the record of most UEFA Champions League hat-tricks as well with eight each. However, here they are on the top spot and both can become the outright leader of the list.

With the 2019/20 UCL season now entering its knockout stage, both of them have the chance of becoming the player with most hat-tricks in UCL. However, there is no guarantee of the fact that either of the two could hold on to the top spot for long considering the duo’s goal-scoring prowess.

#5 First-ever player to top score in EPL, La Liga and Serie A

The now Juventus star has previously finished as the top scorer in both English Premier League and La Liga. However, he is yet to win that accolade with Juventus in Serie A and thus he has the opportunity to make the unique record his by finishing the 2019/20 season of the Italian league as the leading goalscorer.

He currently has 10 goals and is behind Ciro Immobile (17), Romelu Lukaku (12) & Joao Pedro (11), and needs to up his game in the second half of the season to stand a chance of finishing as the leading goalscorer of the league this season.