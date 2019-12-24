Real Madrid beat Barcelona, Manchester United to the top of all-time UEFA European Cup rankings

La Liga giants Real Madrid have beaten arch-rivals Barcelona, 2018-19 Champions League winners Liverpool, Manchester United and a host of other top-flight European teams as well, to emerge as toppers in the all-time UEFA European Cup rankings.
The top twenty clubs in the UEFA European Cup rankings chart, are as follows:
|Club
|Participation
|Titles
|Matches played
|Won
|Drew
|Lost
|Goals for
|Goals against
|Points
|1. Real Madrid (Spain)
|50
|13
|437
|262
|76
|99
|971
|466
|600
|2. Bayern Munich (Germany)
|36
|5
|347
|201
|72
|74
|705
|347
|474
|3. Barcelona (Spain)
|30
|5
|316
|187
|72
|57
|629
|302
|446
|4. Manchester United (England)
|28
|3
|279
|154
|66
|59
|506
|264
|374
|5. Juventus (Italy)
|34
|2
|277
|140
|69
|68
|439
|268
|349
|6. AC Milan (Italy)
|28
|7
|249
|125
|64
|60
|416
|231
|314
|7. Liverpool (England)
|24
|6
|215
|121
|47
|47
|406
|192
|289
|8. Benfica (Portugal)
|39
|2
|239
|114
|59
|85
|416
|299
|287
|9. Porto (Portugal)
|34
|2
|245
|110
|57
|78
|364
|276
|277
|10. Ajax (The Netherlands)
|36
|4
|227
|102
|62
|84
|356
|251
|266
|11. Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine)
|36
|0
|233
|97
|52
|84
|333
|283
|246
|12. Arsenal (England)
|21
|0
|201
|101
|43
|57
|332
|218
|245
|13. Celtic (Scotland)
|34
|1
|212
|100
|36
|76
|324
|250
|236
|14. Inter Milan (Italy)
|21
|3
|178
|86
|47
|45
|255
|177
|219
|15. Chelsea (England)
|16
|1
|166
|83
|48
|35
|285
|151
|214
|16. Anderlecht (Belgium)
|34
|0
|200
|70
|44
|86
|282
|320
|184
|17. Atletico Madrid (Spain)
|15
|0
|133
|68
|34
|31
|200
|118
|170
|18. PSV Eindhoven (The Netherlands)
|28
|1
|177
|64
|41
|72
|231
|224
|169
|19. Borussia Dortmund (Germany)
|18
|1
|144
|69
|28
|47
|245
|180
|166
|20. Rangers (Scotland)
|30
|0
|161
|62
|40
|59
|232
|118
|164
As you can see, Los Blancos holds the top spot with 600 points. Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich is at second place with 474 points. Third-placed Barcelona have 446 points, while Manchester United and Juventus completes the top five with 374 and 349 points respectively.
Real Madrid have played in 50 editions of the European Cup and UEFA Champions League in total – 11 more than their closest rivals Benfica. In addition, their total of 437 games in the elite competition also much more than that of any other team – second-placed Bayern Munich have played 90 matches lesser than Real Madrid.
Liverpool and Atletico Madrid are the two teams which had the greatest rise in rankings, as both teams shifted up by two spots since the last update. Benfica, Porto, Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven dipped down by one ranking spot while Rangers fell by two spots.