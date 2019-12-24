Real Madrid beat Barcelona, Manchester United to the top of all-time UEFA European Cup rankings

La Liga giants Real Madrid have beaten arch-rivals Barcelona, 2018-19 Champions League winners Liverpool, Manchester United and a host of other top-flight European teams as well, to emerge as toppers in the all-time UEFA European Cup rankings.

The top twenty clubs in the UEFA European Cup rankings chart, are as follows:

Club Participation Titles Matches played Won Drew Lost Goals for Goals against Points 1. Real Madrid (Spain) 50 13 437 262 76 99 971 466 600 2. Bayern Munich (Germany) 36 5 347 201 72 74 705 347 474 3. Barcelona (Spain) 30 5 316 187 72 57 629 302 446 4. Manchester United (England) 28 3 279 154 66 59 506 264 374 5. Juventus (Italy) 34 2 277 140 69 68 439 268 349 6. AC Milan (Italy) 28 7 249 125 64 60 416 231 314 7. Liverpool (England) 24 6 215 121 47 47 406 192 289 8. Benfica (Portugal) 39 2 239 114 59 85 416 299 287 9. Porto (Portugal) 34 2 245 110 57 78 364 276 277 10. Ajax (The Netherlands) 36 4 227 102 62 84 356 251 266 11. Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine) 36 0 233 97 52 84 333 283 246 12. Arsenal (England) 21 0 201 101 43 57 332 218 245 13. Celtic (Scotland) 34 1 212 100 36 76 324 250 236 14. Inter Milan (Italy) 21 3 178 86 47 45 255 177 219 15. Chelsea (England) 16 1 166 83 48 35 285 151 214 16. Anderlecht (Belgium) 34 0 200 70 44 86 282 320 184 17. Atletico Madrid (Spain) 15 0 133 68 34 31 200 118 170 18. PSV Eindhoven (The Netherlands) 28 1 177 64 41 72 231 224 169 19. Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 18 1 144 69 28 47 245 180 166 20. Rangers (Scotland) 30 0 161 62 40 59 232 118 164

As you can see, Los Blancos holds the top spot with 600 points. Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich is at second place with 474 points. Third-placed Barcelona have 446 points, while Manchester United and Juventus completes the top five with 374 and 349 points respectively.

Real Madrid have played in 50 editions of the European Cup and UEFA Champions League in total – 11 more than their closest rivals Benfica. In addition, their total of 437 games in the elite competition also much more than that of any other team – second-placed Bayern Munich have played 90 matches lesser than Real Madrid.

Liverpool and Atletico Madrid are the two teams which had the greatest rise in rankings, as both teams shifted up by two spots since the last update. Benfica, Porto, Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven dipped down by one ranking spot while Rangers fell by two spots.