5 records Lionel Messi can break in 2020

With a record sixth Ballon d’Or secured in 2019, Lionel Messi is all set to assert his dominance on the football world in the upcoming year as well. FOX Sports Asia has compiled five records which the Barcelona talisman could go on to break in 2020.

#1 Overtake Pele’s mammoth club goalscoring record

One of the greatest players of all time, Brazilian legend Pele has the record of scoring the most number of goals for a single club. Between 1956 and 1974, Pele scored as many as 643 goals for Santos in Brazil. Messi, on the other hand, has 618 goals for Barcelona across competitions.

The Argentine requires only 25 goals to draw level with Pele’s number and the form that he has been displaying recently, it won’t be a big task for him to overtake the Brazilian in 2020.

#2 Goals in most UEFA Champions League seasons

Lionel Messi scored in his 15th consecutive UEFA Champions League in the group stage of this season’s competition and with Barcelona all but set to feature in next year’s UCL as well, he will surely take that tally to 16. Currently, Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs holds the record of scoring in most UEFA Champions League campaigns with 16 and Messi will join him at the summit if he scores in the UCL 2019/20 next year.

Even Messi’s arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo has the opportunity to score in his 16th UCL season next year, which means we could see the two at the top of yet another goalscoring list.

#3 Most UEFA Champions League hat-tricks

Messi is currently the joint leader of the most hat-tricks in UEFA Champions League list with as many as eight trebles. Alongside him is rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who has as many hat-tricks to his name.

With the 2019/20 UCL season now entering its knockout stage, both of them have the chance of becoming the player with most hat-tricks in UCL. However, there is no guarantee of the fact that either of the two could hold on to the top spot for long considering the duo’s goal-scoring prowess.

#4 Overtake Telmo Zarra with record 7th Pichichi award (La Liga top goalscorer of the season)

Lionel Messi will enter 2020 as the top goalscorer in La Liga with as many as 13 goals to his name. Real Madrid star Karim Benzema is hot on his heels, however, with 12 goals.

If the Argentine manages to maintain his lead, he will end up winning his seventh Pichichi award, given to the top La Liga goalscorer of every season. He will thus overtake Telmo Zarra, the legendary Athletic Bilbao forward, who won six Pichichi award in a glorious career.

#5 Barcelona player with most El Clasico appearances

Leo Messi recently equalled his former teammate and Barcelona legend Xavi’s record of playing in as many as 42 El Clasicos. And with the Argentine set to play in at least two more El Clasicos next year (2020), he will overtake the legendary Spanish midfielder.

Andres Iniesta (38), Sergio Busquets (37), Gerard Pique (34) and Carles Puyol (32) are next on the list of Barcelona player with most El Clasicos played in.