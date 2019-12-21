In his latest interview, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane named Manchester United’s Pep Guardiola as “the best coach in the world” and added that it will be “special” to face him at the Champions League in 2020.

“It will be special to go up against him. I have played against him lots of times,” Zidane said at the pre-match press conference ahead of Monday’s La Liga game between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao.

“I respect him as a player and as a coach because I think he is the best coach in the world.”

“He has proved that during his career and I am looking forward to going up against him and facing his team.”

Both Guardiola and Zidane are two of the world’s leading football coaches right now – the former having won eight league titles with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City as well as two Champions Leagues with Barcelona, while the latter has won the Champions League three times as Real Madrid’s coach.

Speaking about Los Blancos‘ upcoming game, they are second in the La Liga at the moment, locked on 36 points with table-toppers Barcelona after Wednesday’s 0-0 draw in the El Clasico.

At the time of writing, the Blaugrana were leading 1-0 in their La Liga game against Alaves, hence a win against Bilbao is a must for Zidane and co – provided they want to stay on in the race for the title.

Quotes via Daily Mail.