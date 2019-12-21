Paul Pogba’s brother reveals Liverpool will “destroy” Atletico Madrid in UCL Round of 16

In a rather surprising admission considering his sibling’s current club, Paul Pogba’s brother Mathias Pogba has revealed that the UEFA Champions League (UCL) Round of 16 tie between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid will be one-sided.

Speaking on Spanish TV show El Chiringuito de Jugones, Mathias explained that he believes the class of Liverpool will be on display, and that they will “destroy” their knockout round opponents.

“Prepare yourself. Liverpool are going to destroy (Atletico) Madrid. That is it,” he said on the show.

“(Renan) Lodi is going to stop Salah? My friend Lodi is not going to be able to send a single cross because he is going to be focused on stopping Salah.

“He is going to be very tired.”

Mathias Pogba is currently playing for Manchego in the Spanish fourth tier, and also revealed that Naby Keita will have a part to play in this tie.

“My friend from Guinea,” he went on.

“You will see how he controls the midfield.”

He finally ended by assuring everyone that he is not at all being partial to Liverpool.

“I do not care (who wins),” he ended his argument with. “I am just saying what I think like everyone else here.”