Former PSG star reveals he almost quit football after shock 6-1 UCL defeat to Barcelona

The most iconic football match in recent memory was played on 9 March 2017 when Barcelona took on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) Round of 16 second leg. The result? A shocking 6-1 scoreline in favour of the Catalans.

As incredible as the match was for the consequences it had on the draw for the tournament that year, it was disastrous for the PSG players who stepped onto the pitch to represent their side.

Former PSG star and current Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi has explained that he almost quit football entirely in the aftermath of that shocking result.

“In the changing rooms of Camp Nou I told myself that I didn’t want to play football anymore,” Matuidi recalls, per Sport.

“That moment was very difficult,” he goes on.

“In the locker room I told myself that it was not possible and that I did not want to continue playing football. I was ashamed of what happened. I was ashamed of myself.”

However, the Frenchman persevered, and fought on in his career despite the obvious disappointments of that night, going onto sign for Juventus and even winning the World Cup with France in 2018.

“There were fantastic moments, wonderful,” he finally says about his time at PSG.