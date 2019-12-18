Super computer predicts only one English team will progress beyond UCL Round of 16

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) Round of 16 draw has been finalised, and some tasty ties have emerged, including Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Chelsea vs Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund vs PSG.

TalkSport have now used a super computer to process data and come out with a result for each of the eight match-ups, and decipher which eight teams will end up going to the UCL quarter finals.

The results were clearly not much in favour of English teams. The following are the predictions laid down by the super computer.

#1 Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain

First leg: Dortmund 1-2 PSG

Second leg: PSG 2-1 Dortmund

PSG to win 4-2 on aggregate.

#2 Real Madrid vs Manchester City

First leg: Real Madrid 1-1 Man City

Second leg: Man City 3-1 Real Madrid

Manchester City to win 4-2 on aggregate.

#3 Atalanta vs Valencia

First leg: Atalanta 1-1 Valencia

Second leg: Valencia 2-1 Atalanta

Valencia to win 3-2 on aggregate.

#4 Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool

First leg: Atletico Madrid 1-0 Liverpool

Second leg: Liverpool 2-1 Atletico Madrid

Draw 2-2 on aggregate – Atletico Madrid to win on away goals.

#5 Chelsea vs Bayern Munich

First leg: Chelsea 1-2 Bayern

Second leg: Bayern 2-0 Chelsea

Bayern Munich to win 4-1 on aggregate.

#6 Lyon vs Juventus

First leg: Lyon 1-2 Juventus

Second leg: Juventus 2-1 Lyon

Juventus to win 4-2 on aggregate.

#7 Tottenham Hotspur vs RB Leipzig

First leg: Spurs 2-1 Leipzig

Second leg: Leipzig 1-0 Spurs

Draw 2-2 on aggregate – RB Leipzig to win on away goals.

#8 Napoli vs Barcelona

First leg: Napoli 0-3 Barcelona

Second leg: Barcelona 3-1 Napoli

Barcelona to win 6-1 on aggregate.

As can be seen, Manchester City are the only English side who realistically have a chance of making it through to the quarters, with defending Champions Liverpool set to crash out on aggregate.