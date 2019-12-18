Super computer predicts only one English team will progress beyond UCL Round of 16

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) Round of 16 draw has been finalised, and some tasty ties have emerged, including Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Chelsea vs Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund vs PSG.
TalkSport have now used a super computer to process data and come out with a result for each of the eight match-ups, and decipher which eight teams will end up going to the UCL quarter finals.
The results were clearly not much in favour of English teams. The following are the predictions laid down by the super computer.
#1 Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain
First leg: Dortmund 1-2 PSG
Second leg: PSG 2-1 Dortmund
PSG to win 4-2 on aggregate.
#2 Real Madrid vs Manchester City
First leg: Real Madrid 1-1 Man City
Second leg: Man City 3-1 Real Madrid
Manchester City to win 4-2 on aggregate.
#3 Atalanta vs Valencia
First leg: Atalanta 1-1 Valencia
Second leg: Valencia 2-1 Atalanta
Valencia to win 3-2 on aggregate.
#4 Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool
First leg: Atletico Madrid 1-0 Liverpool
Second leg: Liverpool 2-1 Atletico Madrid
Draw 2-2 on aggregate – Atletico Madrid to win on away goals.
#5 Chelsea vs Bayern Munich
First leg: Chelsea 1-2 Bayern
Second leg: Bayern 2-0 Chelsea
Bayern Munich to win 4-1 on aggregate.
#6 Lyon vs Juventus
First leg: Lyon 1-2 Juventus
Second leg: Juventus 2-1 Lyon
Juventus to win 4-2 on aggregate.
#7 Tottenham Hotspur vs RB Leipzig
First leg: Spurs 2-1 Leipzig
Second leg: Leipzig 1-0 Spurs
Draw 2-2 on aggregate – RB Leipzig to win on away goals.
#8 Napoli vs Barcelona
First leg: Napoli 0-3 Barcelona
Second leg: Barcelona 3-1 Napoli
Barcelona to win 6-1 on aggregate.
As can be seen, Manchester City are the only English side who realistically have a chance of making it through to the quarters, with defending Champions Liverpool set to crash out on aggregate.