Spurs the team to avoid in Champions League last 16, says Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho believes the seeded teams in Monday’s Champions League last-16 draw will be keen to avoid his Tottenham side.

Spurs made it five wins from seven competitive matches under Mourinho with a last-gasp 2-1 win at Wolves on Sunday and will find out their fate for the next round of Europe’s premier competition at a draw in Nyon.

Having finished second in Group B, Spurs will face one of Barcelona, Juventus, RB Leipzig, Paris Saint-Germain or Valencia as they continue their attempt to go one better than their runners-up finish last season.

“We have five options. We don’t have much to choose,” he said.

“Basically every team has five or six options in the draw, the teams that finish first they have better luck than to get Tottenham.

“They have better options than Tottenham, so every team that finished first and has better options than Tottenham, if they get Tottenham in the draw I think they will be very happy to play in our stadium but they know we have a good team.”

Tottenham’s win at Molineux leaves them just three points adrift of fourth-place Chelsea in the Premier League.