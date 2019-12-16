UEFA Champions League 2019/20 Round of 16 draw: Real Madrid play Manchester City, Chelsea get Bayern Munich

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) Round of 16 draw for the 2019/20 season has finally concluded, and we have some mouthwatering ties lined up.

The seeded teams as a part of the draw for the Round of 16 included Barcelona (ESP, Group F), Bayern Munich (GER, Group B), Juventus (ITA, Group D), Liverpool (ENG, Group E), Manchester City (ENG, Group C), PSG (FRA, Group A), RB Leipzig (GER, Group G) and Valencia (ESP, Group H) who were all winners of their respective groups.

The unseeded teams in the draw were Napoli (ITA, Group E), Real Madrid (ESP, Group A), Tottenham (ENG, Group B), Dortmund (GER, Group F), Lyon (FRA, Group G), Chelsea (ENG, Group H), Atalanta (ITA, Group C) and Atletico Madrid (ESP, Group D) who all finished second in their respective groups and will hence play the winners as mentioned above.

The first team drawn was Borussia Dortmund, who will take on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the knockout rounds in one of the big games of the round of 16 stage.

Real Madrid were drawn against Manchester City in perhaps the biggest tie of the draw, and will see some of the best players in Europe going head to head.

Atletico Madrid will have a tough task against Liverpool, the defending European Champions, while Chelsea, the reigning Europa League Champions were drawn against Bayern Munich in a repeat of the 2012 UCL final.

Here is the full draw of the Champions League knockouts:

Borussia Dortmund (GER) vs PSG (FRA)

Real Madrid (ESP) vs Manchester City (ENG)

Atalanta (ITA) vs Valencia (ESP)

Atletico Madrid (ESP) vs Liverpool (ENG)

Chelsea (ENG) vs Bayern Munich

Lyon (FRA) vs Juventus (ITA)

Tottenham Hotspur (ENG) vs RB Leipzig (GER)

SSC Napoli (ITA) vs FC Barcelona (ESP)