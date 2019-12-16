LIVE: UEFA Champions League 2019/20 – Round of 16 draw

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live coverage of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw. You can catch all the action live via our blog below as the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Manchester City, among others, find out their next opponents in the competition.

UEFA Champions League 2019/20 group stage ended with relatively few big surprises. Apart from Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan, every other ‘big’ team made it through to the next round. While some teams confirmed their qualifications beforehand, some had to wait until the last minute of the final day to seal passage to the next round.

The round of 16 composition is now made up entirely of the ‘big five’ leagues – Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A, La Liga, and Ligue 1 – with debutants Atalanta the final team securing their place in the next round.

The draw will take place on Monday, December 16, and you can follow it via our Live Blog below:

7:24 PM | Here is the draw in full:

7:21 PM | And finally…Napoli vs Barcelona!

7:20 PM | Tottenham vs RB Leipzig!

7:19 PM | Lyon vs Juventus

7:18 PM | Chelsea vs Bayern Munich!

7:17 PM | Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool!

7:16 PM | Atalanta vs Valencia

7:16 PM | Real Madrid vs Manchester City!

7:15 PM | The draw process has begun. First names out are – Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint Germain!

7:10 PM | England legend Kelly Smith and Bayern Munich great Hamit Altintop join Girogio Marchetti on the stage for the draw.

7:05 PM | How it works: One team from Pot A (Group Winners) is drawn against one team from Pot B (Runners-Up). Teams which were in the same group and represent the same football association cannot face each other in this round.

7:00 PM | We’re Live in Nyon. Here’s what the two pots look like –

GROUP RUNNERS-UP

Real Madrid (ESP)

Tottenham (ENG)

Atalanta (ITA)

Atlético (ESP)

Napoli (ITA)

Dortmund (GER)

Lyon (FRA)

Chelsea (ENG)

GROUP WINNERS

Paris (FRA)

Bayern (GER)

Man. City (ENG)

Juventus (ITA)

Liverpool (ENG)

Barcelona (ESP)

Leipzig (GER)

Valencia (ESP)

6:55 PM | Five minutes to go till the draw starts in Nyon!

4:55 PM | Little over two hours to go until the draw. Here are the sixteen teams who will be drawn today – Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham, Chelsea, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Valencia, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Napoli, Atalanta, Paris Saint Germain, Lyon, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig.

2:30 PM | Hello all! The 2019/20 UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw will commence at 11:oo AM GMT (7 PM SGT). We will bring you minute by minute updates as it takes place.