Who Real Madrid can face in UEFA Champions League round of 16

The final few group stage matches of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League was held last week – and now, it is time for the knockouts draw to take place.

The Champions League Round of 16 draw is quite straightforward – the winner of each group faces the runner-up of another group. Teams from the same league (Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and so on) will not be drawn against each other.

As a result, two pots will be formed  – with one of them consisting of the group winners, and the other one consisting of the group runners-up. As mentioned earlier, each group winner will be able to play any runner-up except the team which came second in their group and teams from their own country and/or league.

The two pots this year, are as follows:

Group winners: Paris Saint Germain (PSG), Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Juventus, Liverpool, Barcelona, RB Leipzig and Valencia.

Runners-up: Real Madrid, Tottenham, Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, Napoli, Borussia Dortmund, Lyon and Chelsea.

Real Madrid cannot face Barcelona and Valencia in the UEFA Champions League round-of-16, as they all belong to the Spanish La Liga. They cannot face Paris Saint Germain either, as the Ligue 1 giants qualified to the UCL knockouts from their same group.

As a result, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Liverpool, Juventus and RB Leipzig are the potential opponents for Zinedine Zidane and co in the first knockout round of the Champions League this season.

