UEFA Champions League 2019/20 Round of 16 Draw: Where to watch, Telecast Info, Live Stream

The final few group stage matches of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League was held last week – and now, it is time for the knockouts draw to take place.

The Champions League Round of 16 draw is quite straightforward – the winner of each group faces the runner-up of another group. Teams from the same league (Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and so on) will not be drawn against each other.

As a result, two pots will be formed – with one of them consisting of the group winners, and the other one consisting of the group runners-up. As mentioned earlier, each group winner will be able to play any runner-up except the team which came second in their group and teams from their own country and/or league.

The two pots this year, are as follows:

Group winners: Paris Saint Germain (PSG), Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Juventus, Liverpool, Barcelona, RB Leipzig and Valencia.

Runners-up: Real Madrid, Tottenham, Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, Napoli, Borussia Dortmund, Lyon and Chelsea.

When and where will the UCL Round of 16 draw take place?

The Champions League 2019-20 Round of 16 draw will take place at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Monday the 16th of December. The event will begin at 12:00 pm CET (7:00 pm SGT/HKT, 4:30 pm IST).

Where to watch? Live Stream, Telecast Information

The UEFA Champions League draw will be available for viewing all across the Southeast Asia region where the rights of broadcasting the event have been secured. The draw will be streamed live on UEFA.com as well.

Here is a region-wise break-up of the broadcasters in all of Southeast Asia for the Champions League:

Brunei: Goal.com/Astro SuperSport, beIN Sports

Cambodia: Goal.com

Laos: Goal.com

Malaysia: Goal.com/Astro SuperSport/beIN Sports

Myanmar: Skynet

Philippines: DAZN

Singapore: Goal.com/ beIN Sports/ HubSports/ Mio Sports

Thailand: DAZN

Vietnam: K+

India: Sony Network

Alternatively, football fans can also follow the action on the FOX Sports Asia live blog for the Champions League 2019-20 Round of 16 draw.