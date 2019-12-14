Juventus beat Tottenham in the Champions League in 2018 and full-back Mattia De Sciglio would welcome a rematch.

Mattia De Sciglio hopes Juventus draw an English club in the Champions League last 16 after getting a taste of the Premier League two seasons ago.

Juve battled to a 4-3 aggregate victory over Tottenham in the first knockout round in 2017-18 after settling for a 2-2 draw in the opening encounter in Turin.

The Serie A champions eventually lost out to Real Madrid in the quarter-finals and had their hopes dashed by Ajax at the same stage last term.

Maurizio Sarri’s men will expect to go further after topping Group D and defender De Sciglio said he now wants to face either of their two possible English opponents, Spurs or Chelsea.

“If you want to get to the end of the competition, sooner or later you have to meet all the strongest opponents,” the Italy international told Sky Sport Italia.

“Personally I’d like to play against an English team, like we did two years ago, because it’s nice to play against them.”

The draw for the last 16 takes place in Nyon on Monday.

Before then, Juve must negotiate Sunday’s Serie A home game against struggling Udinese.

The Bianconeri, 2-0 winners at Bayer Leverkusen in midweek, drew with Sassuolo and lost to Lazio in the two fixtures that followed their previous European engagements.

“It’s true that we have had some difficulties after Champions League matches, but so far we have lost only once in the league and we are right there, attached to Inter,” De Sciglio said.

“Udinese will be another tough game. There are no easy games in Serie A. But if we play like Juve, we will take the three points.”

Juve sit two points behind leaders Inter, who visit Fiorentina on Sunday.