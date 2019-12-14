Who Liverpool can face in UEFA Champions League round of 16

The final few group stage matches of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League was held last week – and now, it is time for the knockouts draw to take place.

The Champions League knockouts draw is quite straightforward – the winner of each group faces the runner-up of another group. Teams from the same league (Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and so on) will not be drawn against each other.

As a result, two pots will be formed – with one of them consisting of the group winners, and the other one consisting of the group runners-up. As mentioned earlier, each group winner will be able to play any runner-up except the team which came second in their group and teams from their own country and/or league.

The two pots are as follows:

Group winners: Paris Saint Germain (PSG), Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Juventus, Liverpool, Barcelona, RB Leipzig and Valencia.

Runners-up: Real Madrid, Tottenham, Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, Napoli, Borussia Dortmund, Lyon and Chelsea.

Liverpool finished at the top of Group E in the 2019-20 Champions League, while Serie A side Napoli finished second. As a result, they will not be facing Napoli once again in the round of 16.

Liverpool will also not face last season’s finalists Tottenham and last season’s Europa League winners Chelsea, as they all come from the same league – the Premier League.

They hence have chances of facing Real Madrid, Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Lyon. The easiest of these would be facing Atalanta or Lyon, and the hardest would be to face Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid.